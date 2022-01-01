Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Round Rock

Go
Round Rock restaurants
Toast

Round Rock restaurants that serve vegetable soup

The Kenney Fort image

 

The Kenney Fort

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Vegetable Soup$9.95
Topped with Bacon Chips, creme fraiche, and basil oil. Served with Focaccia Bread.
More about The Kenney Fort
Item pic

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock - 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A - Round, Rock Texas 78664

3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L Creamy Veggie Noodle Soup * (VG S) 素菜拉麵$11.00
Tonkotsu soup flavor, enoki mushrooms, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro & chili oil,
Creamy Veggie Noodle Soup * (VG S) 素菜拉麵$14.50
Tonkotsu soup flavor, enoki mushrooms, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro & chili oil,
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock - 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A - Round, Rock Texas 78664

Browse other tasty dishes in Round Rock

Green Beans

Nigiri

Caprese Salad

Salmon

Sliders

Calamari

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Round Rock to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (985 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston