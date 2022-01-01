Vegetable soup in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve vegetable soup
More about The Kenney Fort
The Kenney Fort
3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock
|Chicken & Vegetable Soup
|$9.95
Topped with Bacon Chips, creme fraiche, and basil oil. Served with Focaccia Bread.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock - 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A - Round, Rock Texas 78664
Xian Sushi and Noodle Round Rock - 3906 Gattis School Road Ste. 1A - Round, Rock Texas 78664
3906 Gattis school rd Ste. A, Round Rock
|L Creamy Veggie Noodle Soup * (VG S) 素菜拉麵
|$11.00
Tonkotsu soup flavor, enoki mushrooms, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro & chili oil,
|Creamy Veggie Noodle Soup * (VG S) 素菜拉麵
|$14.50
Tonkotsu soup flavor, enoki mushrooms, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro & chili oil,