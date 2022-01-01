Rounder's Pizza
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
174 Reviews
$$
1400 W Southwest Loop 323,Ste 10
Tyler, TX 75701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1400 W Southwest Loop 323,Ste 10, Tyler TX 75701
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
New York Pizza & Pasta
Come in and enjoy!
Null
Fine Dining Country Style Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Happys Fish House
Come in and enjoy!
Posados
Come in and enjoy!