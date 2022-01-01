Go
Round Table Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3146 Mission Blvd.

Avg 4.1 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Ranch$0.50
Cheese
Generous amount of our three-cheese blend
6 Garlic Parmesan Twist$11.99
Garlic Parmesan Twists are rolled fresh daily and baked to perfection with fresh garlic, our three-cheese blend and Parmesan cheese.
King Arthur's Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, linguica, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives on zesty red sauce
6 Classic Wings$6.99
Enjoy our seasoned wings tossed in your favorite sauce, or none at all, and served with your choice of dipping sauces.
Maui Zaui
Tender ham, crisp bacon, juicy pineapple, tomatoes, red & green onions. Available on Polynesian or zesty red sauce
Pepperoni
Two Kinds of Pepperoni, All Kinds of Flavor! Classic pepperoni, and new Mini Pepperoni on zesty red sauce.
Garden Salad$6.99
Fresh mixed green salad with mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and our own garlic Parmesan croutons with choice of dressing.
Medium CYO Pizza$22.99
Select one of our hand-made crusts rolled daily in our restaurants; next pick a sauce and choose from over 20 toppings.
Location

3146 Mission Blvd.

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
