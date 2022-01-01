Go
Route 12 Filling Station

Your family-friendly, casual laid-back destination with a variety of high quality, fresh dishes with local selection of craft beers, cocktails and wine.

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

31560 Ranch Road 12 • $$

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid Cheeseburger$6.99
Cheese Burger | Only Meat and Bun
Ranch Road 12 Burger$10.99
Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun served with Fries
Better Cheddar Burger$11.99
Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun served with fries
Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.99
Applewood Bacon | Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun Served with fries
Basket of Fries$5.99
Add Cheddar | Monterey Jack | Chopped Bacon | Ranch Dressing $2.50
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
Chicken Breast | Cream Gravy | Mashed Potatoes | Fresh Green Beans
NO SUBSTITUTIONS AT THIS TIME
Chicken Wings (6)$12.99
6 wings
Choice of sauce:
Hot Buffalo | Lemon Pepper Dry Rub | Sriracha Dry Rub
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$11.99
Chicken Breast | Lettuce Blend | Mixed Cheese | Chopped Bacon | Eggs | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Croutons | Choice of Dressing
Sub Fried Chicken $1.50
Grilled Chicken and Rice Bowl$13.99
Chicken Breast | Cilantro Rice | Black Beans | Roasted Corn & Peppers | Guacamole | Pico de Gallo | Sour Cream
Click Here for Curbside Pick up!
Please leave a description of your vehicle for curbside delivery.
Ex: Blue F-150
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

31560 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

