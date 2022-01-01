Route 30 Brewing

The Lobby

The Lobby combines both old and new Riverside in a comfortable lounge atmosphere. Expert lighting casts a ray on modern forest green booths, copper bar top with black leather and walnut chairs, and two large windows that look out on Riverside's famous Main Street. We combine signature appetizers and entrees with hand crafted cocktails to create a unique Riverside experience. Our menu is inclusive with a variety of vegan options as well as a twist on popular bar favorites and full plated meals.The Lobby offers an intimate space to enjoy music that you can not only tap your toes to, but still enjoy a conversation with friends. We have a passion to create joy while connecting our community through a feel good, taste good, personalized experience as unique as our guests are.

