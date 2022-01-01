Route 66 Diner
Come in and enjoy!
126 St Robert Blvd
Popular Items
Location
126 St Robert Blvd
SAINT ROBERT MO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO
Come in and enjoy!
Glassico Sushi
Specializing in signature sashimi plates and poke bowls
Z Bar New Concept
Come in and enjoy!
Z Bar and Grill
Enjoy savory tasty cuisine in a modern ambiance mixed with signature drinks or a nice cold brew.