Route 66 Pizza

Route 66 Pizza is independent, family owned and operated Pizzeria Restaurant. Owners Randy and Mary have a rich and varied history in northwest Italian dining. From the first day they opened the doors of ‘Route 66 Pizza’ they knew their combination of only the best freshest ingredients and great customer service would be a recipe for customer delight. They were right! It only takes you one bite of a Route 66 Pizza to understand why everything on wheels make Orting a destination because a Route 66 Pizza is a part of the local experience. Fresh homemade pizza dough, that amazing Route 66 Pizza sauce (“The sauce! The Sauce!), and fresh cut produce grace your order, made to order, and all with that customer service that has made Route 66 Pizza “Orting’s Pizza Place”.

PIZZA

201 Washington Ave N. • $$

Avg 4.7 (2349 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.75
Route 66 Combo$12.99
Our signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
Garlic Ranch Chicken$12.99
Creamy garlic ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and chicken.
Double Pepperoni$12.99
Our signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella chese, double the pepperoni and an extra helping of whole milk mozzarella chese.
Famous Cheesy Bread$5.99
Smothered with whole milk mozzarella and served with marinara.
The Brutus$12.99
Our signature pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage, Canadian Bacon, salami, real bacon and mozarella chese.
Large - Create Your Own$13.99
Plain Cheese$8.99
Our original crust topped house made pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese
Luau$12.99
Our signature pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, Canadian Bacon, pineapple and real bacon.
Buffalo Hot Wings$8.99
Bone in wings smothered in your choice of buffalo, blazing buffalo, BBQ or spicy BBQ sauce, served with ranch dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

201 Washington Ave N.

Orting WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
