Route 66 Pizza
Route 66 Pizza is independent, family owned and operated Pizzeria Restaurant. Owners Randy and Mary have a rich and varied history in northwest Italian dining. From the first day they opened the doors of ‘Route 66 Pizza’ they knew their combination of only the best freshest ingredients and great customer service would be a recipe for customer delight. They were right! It only takes you one bite of a Route 66 Pizza to understand why everything on wheels make Orting a destination because a Route 66 Pizza is a part of the local experience. Fresh homemade pizza dough, that amazing Route 66 Pizza sauce (“The sauce! The Sauce!), and fresh cut produce grace your order, made to order, and all with that customer service that has made Route 66 Pizza “Orting’s Pizza Place”.
PIZZA
201 Washington Ave N. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
201 Washington Ave N.
Orting WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BigFoot Java
Thank you for visiting us! See you next time!
Trapper's Sushi Co.
Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0343
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Ivar's
Ivar's Seafood Bar in Puyallup, WA.