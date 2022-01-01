Go
Toast

Route 67

Come in and enjoy!

1380 E US 67

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1380 E US 67

Alvarado TX

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taquikardia

No reviews yet

A family owned restaurant with more than 30 years of combined experience, we are delighted to bring to you three authentic cuisines under one rooftop. Continuing with Texan tradition of Tex-Mex foods, and including two important cultural foods from Mexico, the tradition of Tacos, and fresh seafood from the pacific side of Mexico. We hope that our recipes are of your enjoyment.
Atte:
Familia Gonzalez-Herrera

Entwined Grounds

No reviews yet

Serving specialty coffee, healthy food and making sure you know your story matters!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Del Toro BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston