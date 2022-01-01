Voted #1 Best Beef Burger in the State by the Illinois Beef Association, we offer many Signature Burgers made from locally raised 100% beef and the finest ingredients. Besides juicy burgers we also have daily specials that stand on their own, like our famous California Street Tacos that were featured on WREX TV 13 News “Where The Locals Eat” we also have our All You Can Eat Fish Fry on Fridays, Hand Cut Ribeye, N.Y. Strip, & Roasted Prime Rib Dinners on Saturday's. We also have the best selection of Craft Beers in the area, from breweries local & from around the world. If you’re looking for a great meal in a comfortable atmosphere, look no further than Route No. 73 Brew & Chew!



GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

201 S Main St • $$