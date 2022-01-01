Go
Toast

Route No. 73 Brew & Chew

Voted #1 Best Beef Burger in the State by the Illinois Beef Association, we offer many Signature Burgers made from locally raised 100% beef and the finest ingredients. Besides juicy burgers we also have daily specials that stand on their own, like our famous California Street Tacos that were featured on WREX TV 13 News “Where The Locals Eat” we also have our All You Can Eat Fish Fry on Fridays, Hand Cut Ribeye, N.Y. Strip, & Roasted Prime Rib Dinners on Saturday's. We also have the best selection of Craft Beers in the area, from breweries local & from around the world. If you’re looking for a great meal in a comfortable atmosphere, look no further than Route No. 73 Brew & Chew!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

201 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (612 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Cheese Sauce on the side$0.75
Rueben$10.25
Cured corned beef slow cooked, baby Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & our Russian dressing on grilled sourdough.
Cod Fish Tacos (2pc)$6.50
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
All Kids Meals are served with Fries and pickle chips.
The Wildcat$10.75
In honor of our very own EPC Wildcats! Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, sautéed onion, lettuce, pickle chips, garlic aïoli, & our zesty 73 sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Chicken Tacos$8.75
B&C Black Truffle Sprouts$11.75
B&C BLACK TRUFFLE SPROUTS
Fresh charred brussel sprouts seasoned with black truffle oil, parmesan cheese, bacon crumbles & a side of garlic aioli. 8.75
Shrimp Tacos$10.50
Plain Jane$8.00
Our Locally Raised 100% Hand Packed Beef Seasoned & Served on a Brioche Bun
HB Chicken Strips$10.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

201 S Main St

Pearl City IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Candlelight at Lake Carroll

No reviews yet

Classic food with unending quality that sets us apart.

Royal Pub & Royal Liquor

No reviews yet

Delicious food delivered to your home or work!

The Crooked Roof

No reviews yet

The Crooked Roof is a restaurant and bar located in downtown Lanark IL. We offer a variety on our menu including local steaks and pork chops, hand pattied burgers and hand made pizzas. We also have a full bar with a great variety of flavors to choose from.

312 Beef and Sausage

No reviews yet

312 is a neighborhood Italian Beef, Sausage and Hot Dog joint specializing in quick counter-style service located in downtown Freeport, IL.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston