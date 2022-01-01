Go
Route 40 Cafe

Located at 2550 E Colfax Ave, Route 40 is open for Take Out, Curbside, and Delivery! Located in the historic Lowenstein Complex, Route 40 Café celebrates the rich, vibrant, and sometimes edgy culture of Colfax Avenue. Route 40 was a transcontinental highway – less well-known than its famous sibling Route 66 – that ran from Atlantic City to SanFrancisco.
The Route 40 café pays homage to the roadside diners and cafes that once flourished along its route – a modern roadside café serving elevated favorites that nourish the soul and delight the palate. Guests will be surrounded by artifacts from the collection of the Colfax Museum curated by Jonny Barber. The café is a gathering place for people from all walks of life to socialize and enjoy great food and drink together.

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2550 E. Colfax Ave. • $$

Avg 3.7 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Smash Tot Sammie$12.00
Brioche bun, a tot hash, two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cheesy sauce, with side salad
bacon or pulled pork add 3
gluten free bun add 3
Puff Pastry Margareta Pizza$18.00
Marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil, sweet basil, cracked pepper, sliced rose tomatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2550 E. Colfax Ave.

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

