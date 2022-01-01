Go
Route 96 Cafe

Come in and enjoy!!

200 east highway 96 Leoti, Kansas 67861 • $$$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Water W/ lemon
Chicken Fried Steak$12.00
Cheeseburger$10.00
OMELETS
Fried Pickles$7.00
Boneless Wings$8.00
Kid Cheese Burger$5.50
Chicken Strip Basket$8.00
10" ROUTE 96 BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.50
Bacon, Ham
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

200 east highway 96 Leoti, Kansas 67861

Leoti KS

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
