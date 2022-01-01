Route 96 Cafe
Come in and enjoy!!
200 east highway 96 Leoti, Kansas 67861 • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 east highway 96 Leoti, Kansas 67861
Leoti KS
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Iron Horse Tavern
Located Main Street of Leoti Kansas. Recently remodeled. Offering pool,snooker, darts & shuffleboard for your gaming entertainment. Cold beer on tap.