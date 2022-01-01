Go
Roux Cajun Eatery

Authentic Cajun food, music, and vibe from a Louisiana girl.

10 Wilcox Street

Popular Items

Mega Sampler - 8 Cups$37.00
Buttermilk biscuits and honey butter$8.00
buttermilk biscuits served with a side of house made honey butter.
Waffle side$8.00
Beignets - Half (2)$4.00
NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!
Coconut Slice$8.00
Buttery cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.
Boudin balls$12.00
6 balls of deep fried boudin with a yummy Loup Garou sauce
Beignets - full (4)$8.00
NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!
2 eggs side$4.00
Beignets - Double (8)$15.00
NOLA fried pastry covered in powdered sugar. Be careful you don't laugh, or you'll be wearing your sugar!
Pecan Pralines$2.00
Melt in your mouth confections that are sweet and nutty.
Location

10 Wilcox Street

Simsbury CT

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
