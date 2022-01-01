Go
Toast

ROVE

EAT. DRINK. ROVE. REPEAT.

72-27 Austin St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

72-27 Austin St

Forest Hills NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

E Fresh

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

5 Burro Cafe

No reviews yet

Indoor and outdoor dining available. Bar seating. Takeout, delivery and online ordering. No reservations. First come, first serve.
Kitchen:
Sun-Weds 12pm-11pm
Thurs-Sat 12pm-12am
Bar til 1am 7 days a week

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston