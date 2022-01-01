Go
Toast

Row 34

Open for in-person dining!
Wednesday & Thursday 5:00pm-9:00pm, Friday & Saturday 11:30am-10:00pm, Sunday 11:30am-9:00pm.

SEAFOOD

383 CONGRESS ST • $$

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
1/2 dozen shrimp cocktail
Clam Chowder$12.00
hand-dug clams, house cured bacon, served with crackers
*served as 32 ounces only for Thanksgiving*
Burger$18.00
house cured maple bacon, Cabot cheddar, fries
Warm Buttered Lobster Roll$46.00
Locally caught lobster from ME, poached in warm butter in a brioche bun topped off with sea salt. Served with coleslaw and kettle chips.
242 Fries$8.00
Fish & Chips$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Fish Tacos$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
Shuck at Home - One Dozen Chef's Choice Oysters$20.00
Knife Required. (Available in Store)
Green Salad$14.00
radish, apple, cucumber, roasted shallot vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

383 CONGRESS ST

Boston MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Southern Gulf tradition meets classic Coastal New England.

Aceituna Grill

No reviews yet

Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston