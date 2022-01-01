Feng Shui - Burlington

No reviews yet

Taste, Quality, Style

Feng Shui, an award-winning and acclaimed restaurant, carefully melds the finest tastes and styles that traditional Chinese and Japanese cuisines have to offer into original fusion dishes created by its renowned chefs using only the freshest ingredients. The result is a rich palette of dishes, including special seasonal offerings, presented in beautifully selected porcelain for our customers to choose from.

