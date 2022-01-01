Go
Row 34

Open for in-person dining and takeout! Wednesday & Thursday 5:00pm-9:00pm, Friday and Saturday 11:30am-10:00pm, Sunday 11:30am-9:00pm.

SEAFOOD

300 District Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1768 reviews)

Popular Items

Creamy Lobster Roll$39.00
Ethel's Classic Lobster Salad, cole slaw, kettle chips
Green Salad$14.00
radish, apple, cucumber, roasted shallot vinaigrette
Salmon$32.00
grilled salmon with chickpeas, ginger rice, pine nuts, orange
Fish & Chips$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
Small Fried Oysters$16.00
french fries, tartar sauce
Biscuit$8.00
with rosemary butter, and honey
Oyster Slider$5.00
brioche roll, pickled red onion, chili lime aïoli
Clam Chowder$12.00
hand-dug clams, house cured bacon, served with crackers
*served as 32 ounces only for Thanksgiving*
Cornbread$8.00
maple butter
Warm Buttered Lobster Roll$39.00
Locally caught lobster from ME, poached in warm butter in a brioche bun topped off with sea salt. Served with coleslaw and kettle chips.
Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

300 District Ave

Burlington MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
