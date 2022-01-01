Go
Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street

Specialty Coffee, Comfort Cuisine

SANDWICHES

2536 Pine Street

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheese$9.00
2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
Breakfast Cheesesteak$10.00
2 eggs, cooper sharp, steak, wit, choice of pretzel or kaiser.
Latte$4.00
Sausage Egg and Cheese$9.00
2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Martin's Sage Sausage, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
Egg and Cheese$7.00
2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
Turkey$9.00
Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO
Cinnamon and Sugar$4.00
with choice of spread
Pretzel Grilled Cheese$5.00
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese$10.00
2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Taylor Pork Roll, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
Cold Brew$4.00
Location

2536 Pine Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
