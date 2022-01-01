Rowland Heights Chinese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Rowland Heights
Phoenix Food Boutique
18166 Colima Road, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls
|$5.75
Our most popular dessert! Sliced mango, custard, mochi, coconut.
|炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls
|$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
|泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Thai style hot and sour soup. Served with egg noodles, shrimp, squid, and fish balls.
Phoenix Food Boutique
17575 Colima Road, City of Industry
|Popular items
|日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame
|$12.50
Served with a sunny-side egg on top.
|梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly
|$12.75
Our most popular pork option! Served with mustard greens.
|天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea
|$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.
Phoenix Food Boutique
1709 South Nogales Street, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken
|$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
|油條 Chinese Donut
|$4.25
The perfect pairing with any congee.
|椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings
|$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.