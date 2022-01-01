Rowland Heights Chinese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Rowland Heights

Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

18166 Colima Road, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
椰絲芒果卷 Coconut and Mango Rolls$5.75
Our most popular dessert! Sliced mango, custard, mochi, coconut.
炸迷你春卷 Crispy Shrimp Rolls$10.50
Handmade with all-shrimp filling.
泰式海鮮湯麵 Thai Mixed Seafood Noodle Soup$13.95
Thai style hot and sour soup. Served with egg noodles, shrimp, squid, and fish balls.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

17575 Colima Road, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame$12.50
Served with a sunny-side egg on top.
梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly$12.75
Our most popular pork option! Served with mustard greens.
天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique
Phoenix Food Boutique image

 

Phoenix Food Boutique

1709 South Nogales Street, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
油條 Chinese Donut$4.25
The perfect pairing with any congee.
椒鹽雞翼 Spicy Salt Chicken Wings$11.50
Our most popular appetizer! Deep fried mid-joint wings, house seasoning.
More about Phoenix Food Boutique

