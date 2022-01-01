Rowland Heights dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Sunmerry Bakery
18495 E. Colima Road #1, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|Green Tea Croissant
|$2.70
Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.
|Chicken Cheddar
|$3.30
Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.
|Raisin Roll Pack
|$4.50
Roll mixed with raisins and topped with almond slices and crystal sugar. (Pack of 5)
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height
18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|散养走地鸡套餐（2人份）
|$49.99
套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
|冰粉（大份）
|$6.99
火锅解辣小能手
|散养走地鸡套餐（4人份）
|$79.99
套餐含锅底一只鸡，配送配菜一荤三素
Yu Cake - City of Industry
18558 E. Gale Ave, Unit 158, City of Industry
|Popular items
|Taro Mille Crepe Cake
|$9.35
|Gold Dust Mille Crepe Cake
|Tiramisu Mille Crepe Cake
It's Boba Time
1744 Nogales St., California