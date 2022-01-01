Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rowland Heights dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Rowland Heights restaurants
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Rowland Heights

Sunmerry Bakery image

 

Sunmerry Bakery

18495 E. Colima Road #1, Rowland Heights

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Tea Croissant$2.70
Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.
Chicken Cheddar$3.30
Soft European style bread rolled in parmesan. Stuffed with chicken mixed with mayonnaise and cheddar. Garnished with parsley flakes.
Raisin Roll Pack$4.50
Roll mixed with raisins and topped with almond slices and crystal sugar. (Pack of 5)
More about Sunmerry Bakery
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height image

 

壹锅鸡-Rowland Height

18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
散养走地鸡套餐（2人份）$49.99
套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
冰粉（大份）$6.99
火锅解辣小能手
散养走地鸡套餐（4人份）$79.99
套餐含锅底一只鸡，配送配菜一荤三素
More about 壹锅鸡-Rowland Height
Restaurant banner

 

Yu Cake - City of Industry

18558 E. Gale Ave, Unit 158, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taro Mille Crepe Cake$9.35
Gold Dust Mille Crepe Cake
Tiramisu Mille Crepe Cake
More about Yu Cake - City of Industry
Main pic

 

It's Boba Time

1744 Nogales St., California

No reviews yet
More about It's Boba Time

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rowland Heights

Squid

Pudding

Boba Tea

Fried Rice

Popcorn Chicken

Thai Tea

Brulee

Cake

