Rowland Heights juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Rowland Heights

3CATEA image

 

3CATEA

18215 Gale Ave, City of Industry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ube Milk$5.50
House Made Milk, Mashed Purple Yam.
White Peach Oolong Tea with Mousse$5.50
Fresh Peach Oolong Tea, Cheese/Soybean/Avocado Mousse
Fruit Melody$5.95
Jasmine Green Tea, Fresh Orange, Fresh Watermelon, Fresh Strawberry, Lime, Lemon, Passion Fruit.
More about 3CATEA
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height image

 

壹锅鸡-Rowland Height

18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
冰粉（大份）$6.99
火锅解辣小能手
散养走地鸡套餐（2人份）$49.99
套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
山珍菌汤鸡（2人份）$49.99
新品山珍菌汤鸡！套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
More about 壹锅鸡-Rowland Height
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

18205 Gale Ave B, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Panda Milk Tea$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
Ceylon Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
Mango Jasmine Tea$4.95
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Tastea image

 

Tastea

1737 Fullerton Rd, Suite A, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
32oz Jasmine Milk Tea
More about Tastea

