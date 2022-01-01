Rowland Heights juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Rowland Heights
More about 3CATEA
3CATEA
18215 Gale Ave, City of Industry
|Popular items
|Ube Milk
|$5.50
House Made Milk, Mashed Purple Yam.
|White Peach Oolong Tea with Mousse
|$5.50
Fresh Peach Oolong Tea, Cheese/Soybean/Avocado Mousse
|Fruit Melody
|$5.95
Jasmine Green Tea, Fresh Orange, Fresh Watermelon, Fresh Strawberry, Lime, Lemon, Passion Fruit.
More about 壹锅鸡-Rowland Height
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height
18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Heights
|Popular items
|冰粉（大份）
|$6.99
火锅解辣小能手
|散养走地鸡套餐（2人份）
|$49.99
套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
|山珍菌汤鸡（2人份）
|$49.99
新品山珍菌汤鸡！套餐含锅底半只鸡，配送配菜一荤两素
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
18205 Gale Ave B, City of Industry
|Popular items
|Panda Milk Tea
|$5.35
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with both brown sugar & honey boba
|Ceylon Milk Tea
|$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk
|Mango Jasmine Tea
|$4.95
Fresh mango blended with jasmine green tea to create an authentic mango iced tea