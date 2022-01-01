Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Rowland Heights

Rowland Heights restaurants
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve brulee

Item pic

 

3CATEA

18215 Gale Ave, City of Industry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$5.50
Oreo Pieces, Fresh Milk, Brown Sugar Boba, Crème Brûlée
Brulee Boba Milk$5.25
Fresh Milk, Brown Sugar Boba, Crème Brûlée
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk Tea$5.75
Oreo Pieces, Black Tea, House Made Milk, Brown Sugar Boba, Cake Puff Cream.
More about 3CATEA
Creme Brulee Boba Milk image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

18205 Gale Ave B, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Ube Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk image

 

The Alley - Rowland Heights (Toast Now: Online Ordering)

1380 S Fullerton Rd Unit 101, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ube Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk$5.95
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee
More about The Alley - Rowland Heights (Toast Now: Online Ordering)

