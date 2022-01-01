Brulee in Rowland Heights
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve brulee
More about 3CATEA
3CATEA
18215 Gale Ave, City of Industry
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk
|$5.50
Oreo Pieces, Fresh Milk, Brown Sugar Boba, Crème Brûlée
|Brulee Boba Milk
|$5.25
Fresh Milk, Brown Sugar Boba, Crème Brûlée
|Oreo Brulee Boba Milk Tea
|$5.75
Oreo Pieces, Black Tea, House Made Milk, Brown Sugar Boba, Cake Puff Cream.
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Sunright Tea Studio
18205 Gale Ave B, City of Industry
|Creme Brulee Boba Milk
|$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
|Brulee Oat Latte - Oolong
|$5.65
Oolong tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
|Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon
|$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about The Alley - Rowland Heights (Toast Now: Online Ordering)
The Alley - Rowland Heights (Toast Now: Online Ordering)
1380 S Fullerton Rd Unit 101, Rowland Heights
|Ube Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk
|$5.95
|Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk
|$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee