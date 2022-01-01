Chicken sandwiches in Rowland Heights
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Rowland Heights - Fire Wings - 18268 Gale Ave. - Suite: A - City of Industry, CA. 91748 - (626) 581-8866
18268 Gale Ave, City of Industry
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
SpeedZone- Los Angeles
17871 Castleton St., City of Industry
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket
|$15.99
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and served on a Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of French Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.