Chicken sandwiches in Rowland Heights

Rowland Heights restaurants
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Rowland Heights - Fire Wings - 18268 Gale Ave. - Suite: A - City of Industry, CA. 91748 - (626) 581-8866

18268 Gale Ave, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Rowland Heights - Fire Wings - 18268 Gale Ave. - Suite: A - City of Industry, CA. 91748 - (626) 581-8866
Chicken Deluxe Sandwich with Fries image

 

SpeedZone- Los Angeles

17871 Castleton St., City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket$15.99
All white meat Chicken Breast fillet topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and served on a Brioche Bun. Served with your choice of French Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup and Ranch.
More about SpeedZone- Los Angeles

