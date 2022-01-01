Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Rowland Heights

Go
Rowland Heights restaurants
Toast

Rowland Heights restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Rowland Heights - Fire Wings - 18268 Gale Ave. - Suite: A - City of Industry, CA. 91748 - (626) 581-8866

18268 Gale Ave, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Rowland Heights - Fire Wings - 18268 Gale Ave. - Suite: A - City of Industry, CA. 91748 - (626) 581-8866
Item pic

 

SpeedZone- Los Angeles

17871 Castleton St., City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jamaican Chicken Tenders with Fries$15.99
Caribbean style glazed and breaded chicken tenders served with our Jerk Aioli Sauce for dipping. Served with Beer Battered Fries.
Chicken Tenders Basket$15.99
Crispy all white meat Chicken Tenders; served with your choice of Fries or Onion Rings and a side of Ketchup & Ranch.
More about SpeedZone- Los Angeles

Browse other tasty dishes in Rowland Heights

Egg Rolls

Fried Rice

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Brulee

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Curry

Curry

Map

More near Rowland Heights to explore

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

West Covina

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston