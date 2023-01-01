Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Rowland Heights

Rowland Heights restaurants
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve croissants

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 124 - City of Industry

1560 Albatross Rd., City of Industry

Turkey Croissant Club$12.99
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
Sunmery Bakery

18495 E. Colima Road #1, Rowland Heights

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
Almond Croissant$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
Green Tea Croissant$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$3.00
Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.
