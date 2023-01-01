Croissants in Rowland Heights
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve croissants
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 124 - City of Industry
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 124 - City of Industry
1560 Albatross Rd., City of Industry
|Turkey Croissant Club
|$12.99
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant. Served with Marie's seasoned fries. (+Cal: 380)
More about Sunmery Bakery
Sunmery Bakery
18495 E. Colima Road #1, Rowland Heights
|Almond Croissant
|$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in almond paste. Topped with almond slices and powdered sugar.
|Green Tea Croissant
|$3.00
Traditional croissant covered in a green tea paste. Topped with almond slices and a green tea powder.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$3.00
Flakey danish filled with ham and cheddar cheese. Topped with more cheese and garnished with parsley flakes.