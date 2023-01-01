Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Rowland Heights

Rowland Heights restaurants
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry

1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12. Green Onion Pancake 蔥油餅$7.95
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 124 - City of Industry

1560 Albatross Rd., City of Industry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Combo$12.99
Includes Marie's golden cornbread and honey spread. Two pancakes, two strips of bacon or two sausage links and two scrambled eggs.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery - 124 - City of Industry

