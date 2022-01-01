Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Rowland Heights

Go
Rowland Heights restaurants
Toast

Rowland Heights restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

28. Popcorn Chicken Rice 鹽酥雞飯 image

 

Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry

1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102, City of Industry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
29. Popcorn Chicken Rice 鹽酥雞飯$12.00
17. Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞$8.00
17. Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞$8.00
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞 (200g) image

 

Taiwan Corner Cafe

1380 Fullerton Road, Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞 (200g)$4.25
More about Taiwan Corner Cafe
Item pic

 

Summerfield Tea Bar

19208 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$6.50
Comes with sweet and sour sauce
More about Summerfield Tea Bar
Burger Box image

 

Burger Box

1015 South Nogales Street, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popcorn Chicken$6.95
More about Burger Box

Browse other tasty dishes in Rowland Heights

Pudding

Crispy Tofu

Beef Noodles

Noodle Soup

Thai Tea

Boba Tea

Beef Stew

Gyoza

Map

More near Rowland Heights to explore

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

West Covina

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

La Puente

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston