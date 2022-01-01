Popcorn chicken in Rowland Heights
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102, City of Industry
|29. Popcorn Chicken Rice 鹽酥雞飯
|$12.00
|17. Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞
|$8.00
|17. Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞
|$8.00
More about Taiwan Corner Cafe
Taiwan Corner Cafe
1380 Fullerton Road, Rowland Heights
|Popcorn Chicken 鹽酥雞 (200g)
|$4.25
More about Summerfield Tea Bar
Summerfield Tea Bar
19208 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.50
Comes with sweet and sour sauce