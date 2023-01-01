Sashimi in Rowland Heights
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Rowland Heights
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Rowland Heights
19705 E. Colima Rd., Rowland Heights
|Sashimi Salad
|$18.95
|Ebisu Sashimi
|$59.95
|Halibut (Sashimi)
|$18.95
More about KAMON SUSHI - 17855 Colima Rd. city of industry CA91748
KAMON SUSHI - 17855 Colima Rd. city of industry CA91748
17855 Colima Rd., City of Industry
|Kamon Sashimi
|$64.00
Enjoy our delicious and finest cut of fresh fish that is delivered daily. Fatty tuna (Toro), bluefin tuna, sea urchin (uni), yellowtail, salmon, albacore, red snapper(madai), black snapper(kurodai), sweet shrimp, house cooked tamagoyaki, and fresh wasabi