Spicy noodles in Rowland Heights

Rowland Heights restaurants
Rowland Heights restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

 

Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine - Rowland Heights -

18920 Gale Avenue, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Rice Noodle$14.95
🌶️ 🌶️ Hot and spicy stir-fried rice noodle with vegetables and meat. (Beef/chicken/vegetarian)
More about Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine - Rowland Heights -
Item pic

 

Jiou Chu Dumplings | Rowland Heights CA

18156 Colima Road, Rowland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
D05 JC Noodle Spicy Sauce-Thin 香辣乾拌麵-細$8.99
THIN NOODLE
"Taiwanese minced pork and spicy sauce, topped with a poached egg, shredded cucumber, corn, and coleslaw over noodles (We suggest mixing in the egg to perfectly coat the noodles.)"
More about Jiou Chu Dumplings | Rowland Heights CA

