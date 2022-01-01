Rowlett restaurants you'll love
Rowlett's top cuisines
Must-try Rowlett restaurants
Onassis
760 W Ralph Hall PKWY, Rockwall
|Popular items
|Original Gyros Pita
|$11.49
sliced beef and lamb gyros | onions | tomatoes | tzatziki
|Original Gyros Platter
|$14.99
thinly sliced lamb and beef gyros | tzatziki | pita
|Greek Salad
|$8.89
green leaf lettuce | romaine | cherry tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olives | bell peppers | feta | oregano | house red wine vinaigrette
Opa! Greek Taverna
3801 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett
|Popular items
|Original Gyros Platter
|$13.49
thinly sliced lamb and beef gyros | tzatziki | pita
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$14.29
two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides
|Trio
|$14.47
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita
Bankhead Brewing Co.
3840 Main St., Rowlett
|Popular items
|Custom Pizza
|$17.00
|Grilled Cheese & Brisket
|$15.00
|Hefe (32oz GROWLER)
|$8.00
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
6310 Dalrock Rd Suite 100, Rowlett
|Popular items
|2 Fillet, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP
|$14.95
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce
|2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw
|$10.95
2 Fried catfish fillets battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of side.
|Fried Calamari
|$10.95
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
Senaidas Mexican Kitchen
6501 Dalrock Rd Ste 109, Rowlett