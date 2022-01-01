Rowlett restaurants you'll love

Rowlett restaurants
Toast
  Rowlett

Rowlett's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Must-try Rowlett restaurants

Onassis

 

Onassis

760 W Ralph Hall PKWY, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Gyros Pita$11.49
sliced beef and lamb gyros | onions | tomatoes | tzatziki
Original Gyros Platter$14.99
thinly sliced lamb and beef gyros | tzatziki | pita
Greek Salad$8.89
green leaf lettuce | romaine | cherry tomato | red onion | cucumber | Kalamata olives | bell peppers | feta | oregano | house red wine vinaigrette
Opa! Greek Taverna

 

Opa! Greek Taverna

3801 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Gyros Platter$13.49
thinly sliced lamb and beef gyros | tzatziki | pita
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$14.29
two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides
Trio$14.47
served with hot fresh pita bread sub carrots or cucumbers for pita
Bankhead Brewing Co.

 

Bankhead Brewing Co.

3840 Main St., Rowlett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Custom Pizza$17.00
Grilled Cheese & Brisket$15.00
Hefe (32oz GROWLER)$8.00
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

6310 Dalrock Rd Suite 100, Rowlett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Fillet, 3 Shrimp, 2 HP$14.95
2 Fried catfish fillet, 3 fried shrimp battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce
2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw$10.95
2 Fried catfish fillets battered in cornmeal mix with 2 hushpuppies. Comes with tartar sauce. Served with coleslaw and choice of side.
Fried Calamari$10.95
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
Consumer pic

 

Hawaiian Bros

3101 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Senaidas Mexican Kitchen

6501 Dalrock Rd Ste 109, Rowlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rowlett

Souvlaki

Hummus

Greek Salad

