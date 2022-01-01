Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Rowlett

Rowlett restaurants
Rowlett restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Onassis

760 W Ralph Hall PKWY, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.99
five layers of rich chocolate cake |
topped with chocolate icing and
chocolate sauce
More about Onassis
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Opa! Greek Taverna

3801 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (3582 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.99
five layers of rich chocolate cake |
topped with chocolate icing and
chocolate sauce
More about Opa! Greek Taverna
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

6310 Dalrock Rd Suite 100, Rowlett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Grilled Crab Cake$9.00
Grilled Crab Cakes$16.95
Two grilled patty sized mixed with bell peppers, onions, eggs and crushed crackers. Served with lemon butter sauce and rice & veggies.
Fried Crab Cakes$16.95
Two patty-sized crab meat mixed with crushed crackers and deep fried. Comes with lemon butter sauce.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

