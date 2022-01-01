Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Rowlett

Rowlett restaurants
Rowlett restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Onassis

760 W Ralph Hall PKWY, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Custard Pie$7.89
warm custard | wrapped in phyllo |
smothered in homemade syrup
More about Onassis
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

6310 Dalrock Rd Suite 100, Rowlett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.50
Pecan Pie$6.50
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

