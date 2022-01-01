Souvlaki in Rowlett
Rowlett restaurants that serve souvlaki
Onassis
760 W Ralph Hall PKWY, Rockwall
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$16.39
two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | tzatziki | choice of two sides
|L Shrimp Souvlaki Platter
|$12.56
basted with lemon-butter garlic puree | served with signature OPA! feta-tomato sauce | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
|Shrimp Souvlaki Platter
|$19.59
two skewers of shrimp | basted with lemon-butter garlic puree | served with signature feta-tomato sauce | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Opa! Greek Taverna
3801 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$14.29
two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides
|Lamb Souvlaki Platter
|$17.19
two skewers of lamb cubes (14oz) | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides
|Lamb Souvlaki Pita
|$13.73
juicy cubes of flame-broiled lamb | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki