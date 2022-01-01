Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Rowlett

Rowlett restaurants
Rowlett restaurants that serve souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki Platter image

 

Onassis

760 W Ralph Hall PKWY, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$16.39
two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | tzatziki | choice of two sides
L Shrimp Souvlaki Platter$12.56
basted with lemon-butter garlic puree | served with signature OPA! feta-tomato sauce | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
Shrimp Souvlaki Platter$19.59
two skewers of shrimp | basted with lemon-butter garlic puree | served with signature feta-tomato sauce | rice pilaf | roasted potatoes | green beans
Chicken Souvlaki Platter image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Opa! Greek Taverna

3801 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (3582 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$14.29
two skewers of marinated chicken breast | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides
Lamb Souvlaki Platter$17.19
two skewers of lamb cubes (14oz) | olive oil | lemon juice | garlic | oregano | pita | choice of two sides
Lamb Souvlaki Pita$13.73
juicy cubes of flame-broiled lamb | onions | tomatoes | lettuce | tzatziki
