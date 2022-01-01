Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rowley restaurants you'll love

Rowley restaurants
  • Rowley

Rowley's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Salad
Must-try Rowley restaurants

Grove - Briar Barn Inn image

 

Grove - Briar Barn Inn

101 Main Street, Rowley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots$8.00
duck fat, thyme, sea salt
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
sriracha aioli, chili lime vinaigrette, fried panko crumbs, cilantro
Grove Classic Burger$18.00
Local brioche bun, house ground 8oz burger, bacon-jam, pickled jalapenos, house-cut fries
More about Grove - Briar Barn Inn
Bradford Tavern image

 

Bradford Tavern

87 Haverhill St, Rowley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Steak Tips$26.95
Aged House BBQ marinated Angus steak tips with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Baked Haddock$19.95
Gloucester haddock, baked with an herb Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Poke Bowl$18.95
Your choice of Tuna, Salmon or Tempura shrimp with sushi rice, carrots, daikon radish, mango, edamame, sonomono cucumber, seaweed salad, scallions, micro greens and spicy Nishiwaki sauce.
More about Bradford Tavern
Grove at Briar Barn Inn (INACTIVE) image

 

Grove at Briar Barn Inn (INACTIVE)

101 Main Street, Rowley

No reviews yet
More about Grove at Briar Barn Inn (INACTIVE)
Little River Store - Ipswich MA image

 

Little River Store - Ipswich MA

57 East St, Ipswich

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Little River Store - Ipswich MA
