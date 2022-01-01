Rowley restaurants you'll love
Grove - Briar Barn Inn
101 Main Street, Rowley
Popular items
Tater Tots
$8.00
duck fat, thyme, sea salt
Brussels Sprouts
$8.00
sriracha aioli, chili lime vinaigrette, fried panko crumbs, cilantro
Grove Classic Burger
$18.00
Local brioche bun, house ground 8oz burger, bacon-jam, pickled jalapenos, house-cut fries
Bradford Tavern
87 Haverhill St, Rowley
Popular items
BBQ Steak Tips
$26.95
Aged House BBQ marinated Angus steak tips with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Baked Haddock
$19.95
Gloucester haddock, baked with an herb Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Poke Bowl
$18.95
Your choice of Tuna, Salmon or Tempura shrimp with sushi rice, carrots, daikon radish, mango, edamame, sonomono cucumber, seaweed salad, scallions, micro greens and spicy Nishiwaki sauce.
Grove at Briar Barn Inn (INACTIVE)
101 Main Street, Rowley