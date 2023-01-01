Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Rowley
/
Rowley
/
Chicken Tenders
Rowley restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Bradford Tavern
87 Haverhill St, Rowley
No reviews yet
Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries
$6.95
Chicken Tenders
$11.95
Hand battered chicken and deep fried. Served with celery and carrots
More about Bradford Tavern
American BBQ
5 Railroad Avenue, Rowley
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$7.00
More about American BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Rowley
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
French Fries
Nachos
Pies
More near Rowley to explore
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Newburyport
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Middleton
No reviews yet
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(695 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(80 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(126 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1146 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(178 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(290 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(493 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston