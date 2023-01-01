Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roxboro restaurants you'll love

Roxboro restaurants
Roxboro's top cuisines

Must-try Roxboro restaurants

Consumer pic

 

OD on Coffee - 107 Depot St.

107 Depot Street, Roxboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Weekly Special 20oz Iced$5.50
Malted Mocha$0.00
Mocha$0.00
More about OD on Coffee - 107 Depot St.
Clarksville Station image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC

4080 Durham Rd, Roxboro

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Engineer's Choice (12 oz)$32.99
12oz aged ribeye served with 2 sides and a piece of Texas Toast.
Old 97$14.99
1/2 lb Angus chuck burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted brioche bun and choice of 1 side.
House Salad$6.99
Not feeling the salad bar, that’s ok - we make one heck of a salad for you. Included iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, cheese, bacon, red onion, and our homemade croutons! Oh yeah, don’t forget to pick a dressing!
More about Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC
Consumer pic

 

Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli

201 North Main Street, Roxboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Rancher$8.99
Buffalo Chicken, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Ranch Dressing
More about Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli
