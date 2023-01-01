Pork chops in Roxboro
Roxboro restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC
4080 Durham Rd, Roxboro
|BBQ Pork Chop
|$16.99
More about Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli
Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli
201 North Main Street, Roxboro
|Pork Chops, Diced Sweet Potatoes, Apples, and Brussels Sprouts
|$0.00
Cheshire Pork (Goldsboro, NC) boneless pork chops with diced sweet potatoes and apples, and a side of brussels sprouts. All items fully seasoned and ready-to-bake. Comes with a portion of Cheshire Bacon Jam to top your chops! (*Prepared with olive oil, thyme, garlic powder, honey, and salt & pepper.)