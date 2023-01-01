Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Roxboro

Roxboro restaurants
Roxboro restaurants that serve pork chops

Clarksville Station image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC

4080 Durham Rd, Roxboro

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Pork Chop$16.99
More about Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC
Consumer pic

 

Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli

201 North Main Street, Roxboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chops, Diced Sweet Potatoes, Apples, and Brussels Sprouts$0.00
Cheshire Pork (Goldsboro, NC) boneless pork chops with diced sweet potatoes and apples, and a side of brussels sprouts. All items fully seasoned and ready-to-bake. Comes with a portion of Cheshire Bacon Jam to top your chops! (*Prepared with olive oil, thyme, garlic powder, honey, and salt & pepper.)
More about Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli

