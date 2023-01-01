Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Roxboro

Go
Roxboro restaurants
Toast

Roxboro restaurants that serve salmon

Clarksville Station image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC

4080 Durham Rd, Roxboro

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$26.99
8oz lemon pepper, Cajun, or blackened.
More about Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC
Consumer pic

 

Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli

201 North Main Street, Roxboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wild Caught Salmon, Pesto, Brown Rice & Quinoa, and Cherry Tomatoes$0.00
Ready-to-bake fresh wild caught (Sixty South) salmon with cherry tomatoes and pesto. Side of brown rice and quinoa blend. This healthy, delicious meal takes less than 20 minutes to finish at home!
More about Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Roxboro

Honey Cake

Cake

Pork Chops

Map

More near Roxboro to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (185 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (185 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston