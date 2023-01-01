Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Roxboro

Roxboro restaurants
Roxboro restaurants that serve scallops

Clarksville Station image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC

4080 Durham Rd, Roxboro

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Scallops$29.99
More about Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC
Consumer pic

 

Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli

201 North Main Street, Roxboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SCALLOPS$31.99
More about Butcher's Daughter Market & Deli

