Roxbury Club

Come in and enjoy!

240 Roxbury Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burger/Fries$7.99
Burger w/ a side of fries
French Fries- Large$5.75
Hot dog/Fries$5.99
Hot dog w/ a side of fries
French Fries- Small$3.75
Chicken tenders (3)/Fries$8.99
Chicken tenders w/ a side of fries
Diet Pepsi
The ROX$9.95
Grilled chicken on w/ lettuce, tomato, avocado and honey mustard on a roll
Lemonade, Yellow
Chicken Tenders (4)$6.99
Hamburger$5.95
Location

240 Roxbury Road

Stamford CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
