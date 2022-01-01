Go
Roxie's Tacos

Roxie's Tacos serves up healthy, delicious, Indian fusion tacos, burritos, and more. We have options for everyone, from carnivores to vegans, all handcrafted with love and served with a smile. Don't miss our homemade chutneys, perfectly blended margaritas, and soaking in the sun on our rooftop deck!

TACOS

1325 Broadway #201 • $

Avg 4.9 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$2.00
Taco$3.85
Nachos$9.85
Super Burrito$9.85
Hibiscus Margarita$6.00
Cheese Nachos with Green Chile Queso$5.50
Pappadum and Chutney$2.50
Hibiscus Lime-ade$2.75
Rice Bowl$9.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Credit Cards
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1325 Broadway #201

Boulder CO

Sunday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
