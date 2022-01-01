Roxxy Cedar Falls
Roxxy is a new concept celebrating individuality and the weirdness that make all of us unique. Roxxy is retro in nature and celebrates the 80's, 90's and early 2000's in an incredibly well decorated atmosphere.
314 Main St
Popular Items
Location
314 Main St
Cedar Falls IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Deringer's Cedar Falls
The Cedar Valley's Country Bar
David's Taphouse & Dumplings
Located in the heart of downtown Cedar Falls, David’s Taproom is looking forward to serving up great experiences for all ages!
George's Local
Come in and enjoy!
Wilbo
Come in and enjoy!