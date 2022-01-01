Go
Roxxy Cedar Falls

Roxxy is a new concept celebrating individuality and the weirdness that make all of us unique. Roxxy is retro in nature and celebrates the 80's, 90's and early 2000's in an incredibly well decorated atmosphere.

314 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" MULTI PLAYER PIZZA$12.00
8 Medium Slices
14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZ$15.00
8" CRAB RANGOON PIZZA$8.00
WHITE CHEDDAR NUGGETS$9.00
HOMEMADE CHICKEN STRIPS$10.00
Location

314 Main St

Cedar Falls IA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
