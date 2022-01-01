Go
Toast

Roxy’s Downtown

Roxy’s Downtown was voted Wichita Eagle Readers’ favorite live theatre venue for 2018 & 2019. Our talent is unparalleled, with a number of Broadway veterans and regionally notable professional talents gracing the stage. Come home to Roxy's Downtown!

412 E. Douglas Ave

No reviews yet

Location

412 E. Douglas Ave

Wichita KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

River City Brewery Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lotus Leaf Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vorshay's Cocktail Lounge

No reviews yet

Station 8 BBQ

No reviews yet

Slow Smoked BBQ and homemade sides!
Made Fresh Daily!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston