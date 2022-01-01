Roxy's Grilled Cheese (Cambridge)
Gourmet Grilled Cheese + more!
292 Massachusetts Ave
Location
292 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Miracle of Science Bar + Grill
Opened in 1991, Miracle of Science stands strong as the leader in geek-chic. Its menu is hand written onto the wall and it was one of the first restaurants to employ the open floor concept. This place is always packed with artists, musicians, geo physicists and computer gurus who know they don't have to go anywhere else looking for a good time.
Pagu
Through food and service, PAGU aims to celebrate family, friends, innovation, and creativity, among many other things. Inspired by their local excursions and travels around the world, they challenge themselves to create feel-good homey food that speaks to the body and soul – something that consistently spoke to them no matter where they were, regardless of the cuisine.
Naco Taco
Welcome to the Trillium Summer Kitchen. Enjoy full lunch and dinner menus, delivered contactless to your table, each Thursday - Friday, 12 PM - 7 PM. Naco Taco will be serving scratch-made tacos and tortas every Thursday and Friday throughout the entire Summer! To learn more about curbside pickup and on-site service please read our FAQs at trilliumbrewing.com.
Blue Owl
Amazing Cocktails. Global Street Food. Rooftop Bar.