Roy Boys

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

2108 8th St NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)

Popular Items

BIRRIA TACO N CONSOME$5.00
Rita's special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with side of Consome
The OG$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, B&B Pickles, Fancy Sauce
BIRRIA QUESADILLA$9.00
Rita's Special Shredded Beef, Onions, Cilantro with a side of Consome
Waffle Fries$6.00
CHICKEN TINGA TACO$4.00
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special sauces on the side
SHRIMP TACO$5.00
Grill Shrimp, special Slaw top wiht our Drip Drip Sauce
Nashville Tenders$12.00
Nashville Basted Chicken Tenders Served W/ Buttermilk Ranch
LAMB TACO$4.50
Braised Pull Lamb, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special sauces on the side
NASHVILLE HOT TACO (CHICKEN)$4.00
Roy Boys Famous Nashville Hot Chicken, Mac & cheese top with our Red Hot Heat Sauce ( sweet & sour )
CARNE ASADA TACO (STEAK)$4.00
Marinated Grill Steak, Onions, Cilantro & 2 special Sauces on the side
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

2108 8th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
