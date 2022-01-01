Go
Roy G's

Open Late, Everything Great!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4001 Cedar Springs Road • $$

Avg 5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

WEDGE$8.00
Breakfast Tacos$10.29
G-Burger$9.00
1/3 pound patty topped with LTOP and mustard, mayo or G Sauce on a
sesame seed bun. Add Cheese .75 | Add Bacon $1
CAPRESE SANDWICH$9.00
Grilled chicken topped with Texas Pecan Pesto, fresh mozzarella, sliced
tomato, and fresh basil.
OG CHEESE FRIES$9.99
The original cheese fries of Dallas served at our family restaurant for 28 years.
A whole pound of hand cut Idaho potatoes loaded with cheddar, bacon and
jalapeños.
BONELESS BUFFALO BITES$10.00
Served with carrots and celery, ranch or blue cheese.
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Best Maid pickle brined chicken breast topped with creamy slaw, pickles and
mayo, served on a sesame seed bun with salted kettle potato chips.
Side Ranch$0.50
Buttermilk TENDER Basket$12.00
Jumbo tenders brined in our signature Best Maid Pickle brine, hand dipped in buttermilk and fried to perfection. Served with ranch & kettle chips or fries.
ROY – AL$9.00
Two super-thin patties with American cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce
and G Sauce on a sesame seed bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4001 Cedar Springs Road

Dallas TX

Sunday10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

