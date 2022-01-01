Roy G's
Open Late, Everything Great!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
4001 Cedar Springs Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4001 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Alexandre's
Since 2004, Alexandre’s has worked hard and become an institution on the famous Cedar Springs strip in Oak Lawn. Celebrating 17 years of the best in local, live music, Alexandre’s is proud to support the Dallas live music scene from rock, pop, R&B, jazz, acoustic, broadway, blues and much more. Alexandre’s is proud to be a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community and progressive causes in the city of Dallas. It’s a small bar that has always dreamed big and set the standard for cocktails, innovation, and atmosphere. The staff at Alexandre’s works and trains hard on cocktail elevation, classic techniques, and delivers a premium cocktail experience in every glass. We are proud to serve not only Oak Lawn, but greater Dallas.
Lava Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
The Great American Hero
Italian-style sandwich shop serving up heroes since 1947
Village Baking Co - Oaklawn
Come in and enjoy!