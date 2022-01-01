Go
Toast

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

Roy-Pitz Barrel House is a barrel aged and sour beer concept from the Liquid Artists at Roy-Pitz Brewing company, in the Spring Arts neighborhood of Philadelphia.

990 Spring Garden Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Cut French Fries$7.00
fresh cut french fries, served with side of beer cheese and malt vinegar aioli. Potatoes from Benders Potatoes in Chambersburg, PA (GF/VG)
Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan
Barrel House Burger$16.00
half pound house blend burger, bacon, cheddar, arugula, crispy onions, pickles, balsamic reduction, roasted garlic aioli, pretzel bun
Nash Chicken & Broccoli Pizza$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with white garlic sauce, buttermilk ranch, mozzarella, parmesan
Plain Jane Pizza$19.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
served with fries and choice of wing sauce & dressing
Vegetable Pizza$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, bell pepper, onion, brussel sprouts, black olive, mozzarella, parmesan
Pesto Margarita Pizza$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
roasted butternut squash, spiced pepitas, apples, lemon juice
(GF/VG)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
pickle brined chicken, arugula, pickles, bacon, house cheese blend, Liquid Art sauce, pretzel bun
See full menu

Location

990 Spring Garden Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Silk City Diner

No reviews yet

Everything old is new again!

SquareBurger

No reviews yet

Beer is proof that God love's us!

Radicchio Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Lucky Well

No reviews yet

The Lucky Well serves #Ribs, #FriedChickenSandwiches, and so much more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston