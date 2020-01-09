Go
Roya Afghan Cuisine KC

KEBABS

2020 1st St • $$

Avg 4.7 (668 reviews)

Popular Items

Combination Kabob$24.99
Charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice. Choice of two item.
(Chicken, Lamb, Beef)
Boranee Kadu$7.99
Sauteed pumpkin topped with yogurt and meat sauce.
Chicken Kabob$18.99
Chicken breast charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice.
Karaee$19.99
Chunks of salmon, sautéed with onions,tomatoes, bell pepper, carrots and spices served with seasoned basmati rice.
Sambosa$7.99
Ground lamb, and chick peas filled fried pastries.
Chupan Kabob$29.99
Lamb loin chops, charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice.
Lawang$18.99
Chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and sour cream served with white basmati rice.
Challaw Kadu$16.99
Sauteed pumpkin topped with yogurt, served with white basmati rice
Lamb Kabob$27.99
Charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice.
Salmon Kabob$24.99
Charbroiled on skewer, served with seasoned basmati rice.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2020 1st St

Livermore CA

Sunday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:15 pm - 8:30 pm
