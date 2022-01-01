Go
Toast

Royal Bakehouse

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

162 106th Ave NE • $$

Avg 4.8 (70 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

162 106th Ave NE

BELLEVUE WA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burger Brawler

No reviews yet

Chopped prime steak burgers + hand cut gravy fries + brews on tap

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

Bake's Place is a bar, bistro and live music venue that exudes atmosphere and elegance. We have the most dynamic outdoor patio space in the region and are perfect for any size event

Peony Modern Chinese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monsoon - Bellevue

No reviews yet

EAT + DRINK + VIETNAM

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston