Royal Delights Kitchen

Bistro inside a winery, where you can wine and dine with your loved ones.

6310 Avenue T

Popular Items

THE ROYALE$15.00
7oz - 80/20 USDA prime choice beef seasoned with family recipe with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of french fries
COCA COLA$2.00
12oz can coca cola
MAC AND CHEESE$8.00
kids size portion mac and cheese topped with parsley
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO$14.00
fettuccini with Creamy Alfredo sauce topped with parsely
QUEEN'S CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
7oz chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, served with french fries
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with Caesar salad dressing and parmesan cheese
Location

Santa Fe TX

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
