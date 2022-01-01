Go
Toast

Royal Docks Brewing Co.

Royal Docks Brewing Co. Foeder House + Kitchen in Oakwood Square Plaza is our home for wood aging beer. #MindTheTap

2668 Easton Street NE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beer Braised Pork Nachos$12.99
Beer braised with our own Northeast lager. Spicy queso, avocado, pico de gallo, creama.
Vlad Burger 🍔$15.99
Char Grilled 8 oz Certified Angus Beef. House made Vlad Stout Sauce. Bacon. Pickled Red Onions. Sriracha Aioli. Lettuce. Tomato. Brioche Bun. Smoked Gouda Cheese. Comes with side of steak fries.
Burger$9.99
American cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Pickle.
Fried Deviled Eggs$11.99
Panco Crusted. Avocado Whip. Cilantro. Pico de Gallo
Bavarian Pretzel$9.99
House made Beer Cheese. House made IPA Mustard.
Kid's Chicken Fingers$5.00
Two breaded chicken fingers served with fries and ketchup
Wings$10.99
6 Traditional. House Ranch. Celery.
Sauces - RD BBQ, House Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan (pictured).
Fish & Chips 🐟$16.99
2 pieces of London Ale Battered Alaskan Cod. Served with "Chips" and House Tartar.
See full menu

Location

2668 Easton Street NE

Canton OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Forever Craft Urban Winery -

No reviews yet

A modern winery tasting room, with classic wine styles along with new and exciting wine flavors. Featuring a food menu with sandwiches and charcuterie boards.

91 Wood Fired Oven

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Buds Corner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tugboat's Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston