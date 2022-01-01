Go
A map showing the location of Royal Family Restaurant
Greek
Mediterranean
American

Royal Family Restaurant

Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1320 Sheridan Dr

Kenmore, NY 14217

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1320 Sheridan Dr, Kenmore NY 14217

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Pie-O-Mine Greens

No reviews yet

Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our village tavern with a city vibe.

Mustachios Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mojo Market

No reviews yet

locally sourced - scratch made - family owned

Royal Family Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston